Astros host Rangers, aim to build on McCullers Jr.'s strong performance

Texas Rangers (18-31, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (24-25, second in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Jordan Lyles (1-4, 7.81 ERA) Houston: Framber Valdez (3-3, 4.08 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Lance McCullers. McCullers threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts against Texas.

The Astros are 16-16 against the rest of their division. Houston is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with 37 total runs batted in.

The Rangers are 12-19 against the rest of their division. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .285, last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .355.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 10 home runs and is slugging .487.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 23 RBIs and is batting .188.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (quad).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

