Astros host Rangers, aim to build on McCullers Jr.'s strong performance
By The
Associated Press
Texas Rangers (18-31, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (24-25, second in the AL West)
Houston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Jordan Lyles (1-4, 7.81 ERA) Houston: Framber Valdez (3-3, 4.08 ERA)
LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Lance McCullers. McCullers threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts against Texas.
The Astros are 16-16 against the rest of their division. Houston is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with 37 total runs batted in.
The Rangers are 12-19 against the rest of their division. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .285, last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .355.
TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 10 home runs and is slugging .487.
Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 23 RBIs and is batting .188.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (quad).
Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
