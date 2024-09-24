Back to School: H-E-B, Communities in Schools partners with KRGV to provide shopping spree to Donna ISD student

With school back in session for students across the Rio Grande Valley, Channel 5 News helped several students prepare for the new school year.

Over the summer, Channel 5 News teamed up with H-E-B and the non-profit organization Communities in Schools to give a handful of Donna ISD students a shopping spree.

Among those students is Donna ISD fifth grader Rosealeen Marie Aguirre. With $250 to spend at the H-E-B Plus in San Juan, Rosealeen picked up several school supplies, and a toy and some Hot Cheetos for her mom.

Watch the video above for the full story.