Ballot changes to prepare for in March primary elections

Early voting for the primary elections kicked off Monday, and for the next two weeks, Texans have the chance to help narrow down which candidates will represent each race.

"Voters, when they go walk into the polling place will be asked, 'Do you want to vote in the Republican primary or the Democratic primary?' and you have to choose one, not both,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

From there, you will only be able to select candidates from that political party. It’s an elimination process, preparing for the Nov. 8 election.

"Any Texan can vote in any primary,” Jones said. “You don't have to be a Democrat, you don't have to be a Republican to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary. Any Texan has the right to vote in any party."

Some Valley voters might end up finding that some of the congressional candidates that were typically on their ballot are no longer there because of redistricting that happened last year.

"After the success the Republicans had, particularly in 2020, they've now decided to try and win some of the seats down there,” Jones said.

The current elections have candidates running for governor, state and national legislative seats and many local races.

Polling locations in Cameron County open at 9 a.m. Sites in Hidalgo County open at 7 a.m.

Election Day is March 1.

For early voting polling locations and sample ballots, go to krgv.com/elections.