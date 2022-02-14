Early voting begins for March primaries

Early voting for the March primaries begins Monday.

There are a lot of state seats on the ballot this year, including the race for governor. Plus, some valley voters will have congressional seats to vote for.

Remember, this is the primary election, so voters will be voting based on their political party. This election will determine who gets put on the ballot in November.

“So, not every office, from the governor's office all the way down to your county judge or justice of the peace may have candidates that are there, but they're getting to vote on the people who did seek to be nominated to the November ballot,” said Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza.

Polling locations in Cameron County will open at 9 a.m., and sites in Hidalgo County opened at 7 a.m.

Election Day is March 1.

For early voting polling locations and sample ballots, go to krgv.com/elections.