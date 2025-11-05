Brownsville ISD superintendent reacts to failed bond proposals totaling $460 million

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez said there are currently no plans to bring back two failed propositions totaling $460 million before voters anytime soon.

On Tuesday, Brownsville ISD voters rejected the bond proposals aimed at upgrading campuses throughout the district.

Chavez said he is disappointed by the outcome of the election, but the district will find ways to address campus needs.

“When the community decides they want their schools fixed, then they need to come to us and say, 'Dr. Chavez we need to address these issues,’” Chavez said.

Proposition A was a $385 million bond that would’ve paid for renovations at 39 campuses in the district. It would’ve also built a new CTE center.

Fifty-nine percent of voters rejected the proposition.

Proposition B was a $75 million bond that called for the construction of a new performing arts center. Sixty-two percent of voters rejected the bond proposal.

Taxes would have increased for people who live within the district's jurisdiction over the span of five years.

Chavez said the bond proposals were needed because there isn't assistance available to fund major infrastructure projects.

“What we will not have is good roofs, we will not have good window situations for our students, we will not have good air conditioning for our students,” Chavez said.

Chavez said Brownsville ISD will continue to work on fixing different HVACs across the district instead of having them replaced.

