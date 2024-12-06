x

Beneficios y facilidades para contratar un seguro médico

1 hour 28 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, December 06 2024 Dec 6, 2024 December 06, 2024 11:09 AM December 06, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Adriana González, asesora de AG Financial Services, visita Noticias RGV para informarnos sobre el Obama Care y la importancia de tener un seguro médico.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

