Big Super Tuesday prizes a study in contrasts over voting
By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
The focus on Super Tuesday will be on the Democratic presidential contestants, but the states that are the biggest primary prizes also tell another story. It's one of voting rights. California and Texas are a study in contrasts when it comes to policies related to registration and voting. California has implemented several programs intended to make the process simpler, from automatic voter registration at driver's license offices to all voters in several counties receiving postage-paid ballots they can mail in. In Texas, absentee voting is strictly limited, registration can't be done online and voters are asked to show ID.
