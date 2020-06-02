Black family shares experiences of racism living in the Valley

Members of the black community in the Rio Grande Valley are sharing their stories of living in the area as protests across the country continue.

For 20-year-old Isaiah Monet Jackson of Weslaco, he says he’s currently feeling the low points. He skates to relieve stress and writes poetry.

Jackson says watching the video of George Floyd’s death and of others is nothing new, but it’s still painful.

The 20-year-old nursing student says he knows the pain of being made to feel less than human. He’s half Mexican, but knows that’s not how others in the Valley see him. He’s felt other people’s fear and mistrust.

