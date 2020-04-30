x

Bobcat Standouts Sign With Southwestern

EDINBURG - Adrian Garcia and Aaron Alfaro have been teammates since sixth grade.

That's going to continue after high school. 

The Bobcat standouts signed to play football at Georgetown University Wednesday afternoon.

Here's some video we shot from their signing.

