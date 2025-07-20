Body found in capsized vessel on Brownsville Ship Channel confirmed to be missing fisherman, sheriff says

The body found in a capsized shrimping vessel has been confirmed to be the captain of the boat, Eduardo Perez, according to the Cameron County sheriff.

Perez had been missing since Saturday, when the fishing vessel capsized on the Brownsville Ship Channel. The U.S. Coast Guard said the body was found Thursday in the wheelhouse of the boat.

RELATED STORY: Search suspended for fisherman who disappeared in the Brownsville Ship Channel

As previously reported, a boat with two fishermen capsized and sank early Saturday morning. One of the fishermen was recovered.

Perez's body was found at around 4:30 p.m. after the sunken vessel was recovered near the Jaime Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp.