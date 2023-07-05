Bond reduced for suspect charged in connection with shooting death of neighbor

A Hidalgo County judge lowered the bond of a man accused in the shooting death of his neighbor.

Antonio Garcia was jailed on a $511,000 bond for nearly a month after the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested him and said he confessed to shooting his neighbor.

At a Wednesday bond reduction hearing, a judge approved reducing Garcia’s sentence to $250,000.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a report of shots fired at the 6700 block of Argentine Road near Edinburg on June 8 where they encountered two men on the property, according to a news release.

One of the men — identified as 50-year-old Agustin Anguiano Vega — had been shot several times. The other man on the property, identified as Garza, confessed to deputies he was in a physical altercation with Vega when he shot him, according to the release.

Vega was hospitalized and pronounced dead.

Garcia’s attorney said his actions were in self-defense because the shooting happened on his own property.

Murray Moore with the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office argued against the bond reduction and pointed out that the suspect shot Vega seven times.

Moore requested eight conditions of release be set, including Garcia staying 200 yards away from where the incident happened, and not leaving the county or possessing guns.

The conditions were accepted by the judge.

Maria Anguiano — the victim’s wife — said the bond reduction was an injustice. She said she doesn’t believe her husband was killed in self-defense.

“He was my husband.” Anguiano said. “My husband respected that [Garcia] was someone's son and a neighbor."

Vega died in the neighborhood where both families live, including her and her children.

“I fear for my life because he lives right across [from me],” Anguiano said. “Even though he has restrictions, he can still be free walking, going out and about — I can run into him anywhere. I don't feel safe."

The charges will proceed to a grand jury to determine if the case should continue in district court.

Court records show Garcia remains in jail as of Wednesday evening.