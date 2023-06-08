Sheriff's office: Suspect confesses to fatally shooting 50-year-old neighbor near Edinburg

A 34-year-old man is in custody on a murder charge after confessing to shooting his neighbor early Thursday morning, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a report of shots fired at the 6700 block of Argentine Road near Edinburg at around 3:05 a.m. where they encountered two men on the property, according to a news release.

One of the men — identified as 50-year-old Agustin Anguiano Vega — had been shot several times. The other man on the property, identified as Antonio Garcia Garza, confessed to deputies he was in a physical altercation with Vega when he shot him, according to the release.

Deputies also spoke with a witness who provided a black handgun that Garza had placed on the kitchen table after the shooting, adding that she saw the two men standing near each other and then heard gunshots.

Vega was transported to McAllen Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Sheriff's investigators executed a search warrant on the property where they found drugs inside Garza's truck, according to the release.

Garza was arrested and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail for murder, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is still ongoing. Deputies urge anyone with any information to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.