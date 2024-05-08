Man accused in McAllen Masonic Lodge murder found competent to stand trial

Medical experts have found the man accused in a McAllen murder to be competent to stand trial, court records show.

Julio Diaz is accused in the shooting death of Robert Wise outside the McAllen Masonic Lodge last summer.

Diaz's lawyers claimed their client has an untreated cyst in his brain, according to Mexican medical documents.

The judge appoint a neurologist, so Diaz could be evaluated, and those experts found he is capable of going to trial, according to a court filing that was signed on Friday, May 3.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 13.