City of Pharr holds free training event on how to save a life

1 hour 40 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, May 08 2024 May 8, 2024 May 08, 2024 3:24 PM May 08, 2024 in News - Local
By: Dianté Marigny

The city of Pharr is teaming up with Rio Grande Valley hospitals and several other organizations to help save a life.

Stop the Bleed, a big CPR training event is scheduled for May 23 at the Pharr Events Center.

Pharr Spokesperson Yuridia Gonzalez speaks with Channel 5 News' Diante Marigny about the life-saving skills people will learn at this event.

To register for the free training, click here.

