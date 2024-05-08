City of Pharr holds free training event on how to save a life
The city of Pharr is teaming up with Rio Grande Valley hospitals and several other organizations to help save a life.
Stop the Bleed, a big CPR training event is scheduled for May 23 at the Pharr Events Center.
Pharr Spokesperson Yuridia Gonzalez speaks with Channel 5 News' Diante Marigny about the life-saving skills people will learn at this event.
To register for the free training, click here.
