Police: Search warrant reveals drugs, weapons in Harlingen home, one man arrested
The Harlingen Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence, where they discovered drugs and weapons, according to a news release.
One man was taken into custody during the execution of the warrant, police added.
Harlingen police executed the warrant at around 1 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 900 block of Curtis Street.
Police said during the search, one man, identified as 52-year-old Gamaliel Sauceda Jr., was arrested. Officers found a total of $34,335, seven handguns and ammo, 110 grams of crack cocaine and 1.05 oz of marijuana.
Sauceda was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $40,000.
