Alamo man pleads guilty to murder in deadly 2019 attempted robbery

Joel Ismael Gonzalez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A 21-year-old Alamo man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a murder charge in connection with a 2019 attempted robbery that killed a doctor, court records show.

Joel Ismael Gonzalez was among the three suspects arrested following the Nov. 7, 2019 death of Dr. John Dominguez.

Dominguez died after he was shot during the attempted robbery in Weslaco. Dominguez fled the scene in his vehicle, but according to previous reports, he swerved into incoming traffic and hit an SUV head on near Business 83 and Garza Avenue.

According to a Tuesday news release from Hidalgo County, Gonzalez, Luis Antonio Valenzuela and Josue Torres Benavidez were arrested by the Weslaco Police Department after an investigation revealed the trio attempted to rob Dominguez prior to the crash.

“The investigation revealed that Gonzalez was the shooter during the attempted robbery, and that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg along with multiple traumatic injuries most likely caused during the collision,” the news release stated.

Gonzalez was 17 years old when he was arrested. According to the news release, Gonzalez is set to be sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday, May 13.

Records show Valenzuela and Benavidez’s cases remain ongoing.