Bond set for former McAllen IBC bank employee accused of stealing over $86K from customers' accounts

A woman accused of stealing $86,582.14 from three accounts last year while employed at an IBC Bank in McAllen went before a federal judge on Monday.

Bond for Itzel Arlette Vega was set at $50,000. She was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals following the hearing, court records reflect.

Vega was arrested by federal agents last month. According to the criminal complaint against her, Vega was in charge of contacting customers whose accounts had gone into dormant status. Vega is accused of forging the signature of a customer who had passed away to reopen the account, signing a change of address form and issuing a debit card in the customer’s name to herself, court records say.

The complaint alleges Vega conducted nearly 30 transactions and withdrawals with the debit card, which totaled $10,465.05, before closing the account and issuing a cashier’s check in the amount of the closing balance to herself.

Further investigation revealed that Vega had performed the same fraudulent activities on two other accounts, records show. She is accused of conducting nearly 240 transactions on the other accounts that totaled $76,121.09.

Vega was no longer employed with IBC Bank by the time she was arrested, her attorney Rudy Moreno said.