Border arrests made in the Valley down compared to last year

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents say they're logging about 50 arrests per day at the border; that's down from 370 a day last year.

The new numbers were just released. The majority of people crossing without permission now are Mexican nationals.

Last year, there were 135,000 arrests in the RGV Sector. This year, there's been 51,000 arrests.

Border Patrol says 80 percent of their force is working to stop the flow of drugs into the United States. Another 20 percent is focused on stopping illegal immigration.

As for deportation flights, 75 have already left the Valley to take people to Mexico and South America.