Border Patrol: Agent drowns while rescuing his children in South Padre Island
A Border Patrol agent died on Friday after rescuing his children on South Padre Island, the agency confirmed to Channel 5 News.
Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Eric Cespedes drowned after racing into the water to rescue his children who had been caught in a strong rip current, a news release stated.
"His selfless bravery ensured their survival, but it cost him his own life," according to the news release.
"Agent Cespedes was a dedicated public servant who served the United States Border Patrol with integrity, honor, and a deep sense of responsibility," Border Patrol stated in the news release.. Throughout his career, he exemplified leadership, sacrifice, and compassion — values that defined both his professional and personal life."
A memorial service for agent Cespedes will be announced at a later date.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
