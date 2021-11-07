Border reopening to fully-vaccinated travelers on Monday

Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency are preparing for Monday, when the U.S. will allow all fully vaccinated, non-essential travelers into the country.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 8, all non-citizen travelers must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status before coming into the country, according to Brownsville Port of Entry port director Tater Ortiz.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. says the border is only open for visitors who are visiting legally.

Judge Trevino Jr. said he believes the border region has suffered much more from an economic standpoint than the rest of the country. Cameron County lost $700,000 per month for the last 20 months through their bridge system, he said.

Local international bridge schedules include:

• Gateway international Bridge 24/7

Gateway international Bridge 24/7 • Brownsville & Matamoros Bridge 24/7

Brownsville & Matamoros Bridge 24/7 • Veterans International Bridge 6 AM to midnight

Veterans International Bridge 6 AM to midnight • Los Indios 6 AM to 10 PM

Watch the video above for the full story.