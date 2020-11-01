Born at just 24 weeks old, 'miracle' baby survives despite the odds

When Briana Valadez was just 24 weeks pregnant, doctors delivered bad news: She needed an emergency C-section.

The doctors said they would do everything possible, but the emergency C-section was a risk. Her unborn baby boy, Rian, might not survive.

They warned Valadez not to get her hopes up.

"I just remember saying: 'Is there a chance?'" Valadez said. "And then they told me: 'Well, there's always a chance.' And I was like: 'Ok, well there's a chance. Let's do it.'"

Rian weighed just 1 pound 13 ounces at birth.

"His hand was the size of my thumb," said Rian's father, Isaac Anzaldua.

Rian spent 93 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mission Regional Medical Center, battling a lung infection, blood infection, pneumonia and other problems.

Against all odds, Rian survived. His lungs are still developing, but Rian didn't suffer any damage to his brain or eyes.

"You look at him. He's perfect," Valadez said. "He's going to grow up and play with his brother and go to school. He's a miracle."

Watch the video for the full story.