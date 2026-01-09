x

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026: Warm, late storm, temps in the 80s

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026: Warm, late storm, temps in the 80s
6 hours 36 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, January 09 2026 Jan 9, 2026 January 09, 2026 8:11 AM January 09, 2026 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days