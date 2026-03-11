WATCH: Port of Brownsville officials discuss upcoming oil refinery project

Port of Brownsville officials will hold a Wednesday morning press conference to discuss the upcoming America First Refining Project, the country's first new oil refinery in 50 years.

President Donald Trump first announced the project on social media.

"The refinery is being developed to process 100% American shale crude, produce low-carbon-intensity fuels using proven technologies, and create substantial employment and economic growth in the Rio Grande Valley," a news release from the Port of Brownsville said.

The press conference is set for Wednesday, March 11, at 10 a.m.