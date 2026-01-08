Thursday, Jan. 8, 2025: Windy and hot with highs in the 80s
We're off to a breezy start today with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. A wind advisory is in effect until Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 at 3 p.m.
