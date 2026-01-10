Brownsville ISD middle school jazz band selected to perform at major Texas music convention

Jazz fills the halls at Stillman Middle School in Brownsville as students practice for an upcoming performance.

The Stillman Middle School Jazz Band will be performing at the Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio.

The convention is held every year and is one of the largest music education events in the nation, according to the TMEA website.

The Stillman Middle School Jazz Band is the first jazz band at Brownsville ISD to get chosen to perform at the convention.

Assistant jazz band director David Ramirez said performing at the convention is one of the highest honors any school band can receive.

The convention runs from Wednesday, Feb. 11 through Saturday, Feb. 14.

The Stillman Middle School Jazz Band will travel to perform nine tunes.

“It's definitely going to be one of our most memorable moments of our lives,” student Aldo Gonzalez said. “A lot of us are still feeling the pressure but I feel like that's not gonna stop us from doing the very best at the performance."

