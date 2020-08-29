Boy Scouts hand out snacks to local health care workers
To show his support for health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, a McAllen boy scout is handing out snacks at local clinics.
Ricardo Salinas, 13, of Boy Scout Troop 76 in McAllen started a project called "Cookies for Clinics." The project was partly inspired by his mom, who works in health care.
Salinas spent his allowance on snacks and handed them out at a local clinic.
Watch the video for the full story.
