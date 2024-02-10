Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Head Boys Basketball Coach Ryan and Robert Flores went head to head tonight in a District 31-5A rivalry match. Robert, filling in for Rowe Head Coach Jose Luis Yebra, had the warriors battling and fighting for a playoff spot.

In the end, McAllen would take the win 52-43 over Rowe.

Click on the video above for more from tonight's RGV boys basketball hoops.