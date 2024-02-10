x

Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24

4 hours 23 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, February 09 2024 Feb 9, 2024 February 09, 2024 11:35 PM February 09, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Head Boys Basketball Coach Ryan and Robert Flores went head to head tonight in a District 31-5A rivalry match. Robert, filling in for Rowe Head Coach Jose Luis Yebra, had the warriors battling and fighting for a playoff spot.

In the end, McAllen would take the win 52-43 over Rowe.

Click on the video above for more from tonight's RGV boys basketball hoops.

