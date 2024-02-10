Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Head Boys Basketball Coach Ryan and Robert Flores went head to head tonight in a District 31-5A rivalry match. Robert, filling in for Rowe Head Coach Jose Luis Yebra, had the warriors battling and fighting for a playoff spot.
In the end, McAllen would take the win 52-43 over Rowe.
Click on the video above for more from tonight's RGV boys basketball hoops.
More News
Sports Video
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers Sign to Play College Football