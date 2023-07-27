Brownsville bus stop relocated after migrants killed in crash back in May

A bus stop in Brownsville was moved after seven migrants were killed in a crash and multiple others were injured.

The stop was located on Minnesota Avenue in front of the Ozanam Center. The crash happened back in May when a group of migrants were run over while waiting at that bus stop.

RELATED STORY: Driver in deadly Brownsville crash arrested, facing multiple charges

While some community members see the relocation as a positive move, others disagree.

"They put the stop further back, and it's more dangerous because cars are coming from there to here with greater speed, and I'm here, and I see how they go by, and sometimes the traffic lights are passed, I think it's more dangerous," Angel Jose Lugo Sanchez said.

Sanchez is a migrant from Venezuela and a resident of the Ozanam Shelter.

The bus stop is now located at the intersection of Houston Road and Minnesota Avenue. The goal of the re-location is to improve safety conditions for people waiting for a bus.