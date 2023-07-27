Brownsville bus stop relocated after migrants killed in crash back in May
A bus stop in Brownsville was moved after seven migrants were killed in a crash and multiple others were injured.
The stop was located on Minnesota Avenue in front of the Ozanam Center. The crash happened back in May when a group of migrants were run over while waiting at that bus stop.
RELATED STORY: Driver in deadly Brownsville crash arrested, facing multiple charges
While some community members see the relocation as a positive move, others disagree.
"They put the stop further back, and it's more dangerous because cars are coming from there to here with greater speed, and I'm here, and I see how they go by, and sometimes the traffic lights are passed, I think it's more dangerous," Angel Jose Lugo Sanchez said.
Sanchez is a migrant from Venezuela and a resident of the Ozanam Shelter.
The bus stop is now located at the intersection of Houston Road and Minnesota Avenue. The goal of the re-location is to improve safety conditions for people waiting for a bus.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Zoe, Red Heeler
-
Man sustains head injury after being struck by vehicle outside Stripes store...
-
Residents of Palmview can give input for new all-inclusive park
-
Brownsville bus stop relocated after migrants killed in crash back in May
-
City of Edinburg launches watch program for local businesses
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals