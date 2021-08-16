Brownsville Falls to Johnstown in Second Round Pony World Series Game

WASHINGTON, PA - Johnstown, PA took the momentum after a spectacular catch by Colin Dinyar to plate three runs in the bottom half of the fifth and win 3-2 over Brownsville, TX, Sunday afternoon at the 2021 DICK’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series.

Jorge Garza Jr. scored the first run of the game for Brownsville in the top of the first, when he stole home on a pick-off attempt to first base by Johnstown.

Starting pitcher’s Chase Williamson, of Johnstown, and Jai Arenas, of Brownsville, kept the offenses quiet through the first four innings.

In the top of the fifth, Garza Jr. hit a two-out double and was driven in by Ruben Lopez, who singled in the next at bat to give Brownsville a two run lead. Brownsville was destined for more runs that inning, but that’s when Dinyar, Johnstown’s right fielder, leaped into the right field fence and made an inning ending, web gem, catch.

Johnstown rallied after Dinyar’s catch for three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead.

After cruising through the first four innings, Arenas gave up back-to-back walks and a Williamson single to lead off the inning. At that point, Brownsville opted to bring in Jeremiah Vela out of the bullpen. Aaron Smearman stepped in and roped Vela’s first pitch to the left-center gap to plate Anthony Grippo and Dinyar, tying the game 2-2. An RBI groundout scored the go ahead run for Johnstown later in the frame.

Brownsville got a runner to second in the final inning with one out, but a flyout and groundout ended the game.

Williamson threw five strong innings to get credited with the win. He allowed two runs on four hits and seven free passes, while striking out four. Adam Radkowski relieved him and threw two innings of no-hit baseball, with solid defense behind him, to preserve the one run lead and earn the save.

Arenas got the loss on the mound for Brownsville. He ended the afternoon with three runs allowed, two earned, over four innings. Vela tossed the final two innings and did not allow a run of his own, but did give up a hit that scored both of his inherited runners from Arenas.

Johnstown advances to the division finals tomorrow (Monday) night at 8:00 pm. Brownsville drops down the bracket to take on Manchester, NH tomorrow morning at 10:00 am. The winner of the morning matchup will be Johnstown’s opponent in the division finals and must win twice to advance to the Championship game.