Brownsville ISD adjusts extended day schedule for elementary schools amid federal budget cuts

The Brownsville Independent School District is revising the schedule of extended day for all elementary school campuses amid federal budget cuts, according to a news release.

The news release said beginning on August 19, all Brownsville ISD Academies for all elementary campuses will take place three days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from after student dismissal until 5:30 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to their child's campus for more information or visit the district website.