Brownsville ISD police enhancing security in the district with new tools

Officers with the police department at the Brownsville Independent School District will soon get bulletproof shields to provide more security.

The money for the 55 new shields is coming from a state grant worth more than $382,000.

"These shields are going to allow our police officers to add another layer of security as we respond to incidents like an active shooter," Brownsville ISD police Chief Oscar Garcia said. "Should the need come, we're ready to roll."

The new shields should be delivered in the next 30 to 40 days. Brownsville ISD also ordered a silent alarm system that is also being paid for with a state grant linked to the governor's school safety initiative.

District police still need to figure out exactly how the tech will be used. It should also arrive within the next 30 days.