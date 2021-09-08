Brownsville ISD school board considers censuring longstanding member

The Brownsville Independent School District's Board of Trustees gathered for a meeting with a not-so-routine item on the agenda, Tuesday.

The board is discussing a possible vote to censure one of their members, Minerva M. Peña, who's been on the board for more than a decade.

The board will also discuss issuing a trespass notice to Peña and referring the matter to the Cameron County District Attorney's Office for criminal investigation.

Joy Baskin, director of legal services for the Texas Association of School Boards, says typically censuring a board member is a "last resort" option, adding that there is no mechanism to remove a board member.

"Once folks are on the school board together, they're in it together," Baskin said. "From time to time, there will be an action taken or a statement made by a board member that the board as a group wants to distance itself from."

Watch the video above for the full story.