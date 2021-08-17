Brownsville ISD student in custody following false report

A student at Brownsville ISD was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly made a false alarm and report on social media, the school district announced.

The student, a minor who wasn’t identified in the release, was arrested after federal authorities made contact with the school district’s police department to assist in arresting the high school student, the release stated.

“The juvenile is in custody with the Cameron County Juvenile Detention Center,” district Superintendent Dr. René Gutiérrez said in a statement. “The criminal investigation is on-going and we want to assure our parents that our students and staff are safe.”

Officials with the school district and district police department were unavailable for comment.