Brownsville ISD to hold COVID-19 testing site for students and staff

Photo credit: Pixabay / CC BY-SA 4.0 /MGN Online

Students and staff at Brownsville ISD will be able to get tested for COVID-19 at an upcoming testing site.

Testing for all BISD students and employees will happen on Monday, Jan. 3 at all campuses in the nurse’s office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parental consent is needed for students under the age of 18, the district said.

The district will also host a testing site at the Memorial Gymnasium – located at 708 Palm Blvd – from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, Jan. 3 to Friday, Jan. 7.