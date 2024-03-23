x

Brownsville Jubilee ready to make strides in postseason

By: Brandon Benitez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Jubilee boys soccer joined the UIL back in 2020. Since then they've won District 32-4A titles in four out of five seasons.

Now as perennial district title contenders, the Titans want to raise their ceiling and go on deep runs in the playoffs.

