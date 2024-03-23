Brownsville Jubilee ready to make strides in postseason

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Jubilee boys soccer joined the UIL back in 2020. Since then they've won District 32-4A titles in four out of five seasons.

Now as perennial district title contenders, the Titans want to raise their ceiling and go on deep runs in the playoffs.

Click on the video above for more on the rise of the Titans.