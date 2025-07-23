Brownsville park reopening with $2.3 million in upgrades

A park in Brownsville will soon reopen.

Esperanza Park, located at 2100 Avenida Gregory, will reopen on July 31, 2025. It closed last year to undergo renovations.

Among the renovations visitors can expect is a splash pad, a new walking trail and a butterfly garden.

“We also put in two real nice picnic areas with barbecues for all the residents here in Cameron Park,” Cameron County Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez said. “So I think people are gonna be really surprised when they come back to the Esperanza Park."

A grant from the state helped pay for the upgrades, which cost $2.3 million.