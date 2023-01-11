Brownsville police aims to prevent theft of catalytic converters through new program

Brownsville police are looking for 10 Brownsville residents who want to help potentially catch on what would be catalytic converter thieves.

The plan is to have officers engrave a serial number onto your catalytic converter.

That number help scrapyards to see if any catalytic converters they are buying are stolen.

If you are interested, you have to sign up by 5 p.m. Wednesday at the departments' information booth on east Jackson Street.

"Next week we're taking ten, what's going to happen is we're going to see how this program goes," Brownsville Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval said. "If we see that they're signing up, then we'll take more."