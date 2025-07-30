x

Brownsville police search for missing man with mental disabilities

Brownsville police search for missing man with mental disabilities
3 hours 53 minutes ago Wednesday, July 30 2025 Jul 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 2:49 PM July 30, 2025 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man who has been reported missing.

Police said 35-year-old Roberto Miguel Sosa was last seen on Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Oasis Drive. He was last seen driving a gray 2021 Nissan Titan; his family said he suffers from mental disabilities.

Sosa is described as 6'01 in height, 220 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he is wearing at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days