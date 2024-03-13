x

Brownsville Porter & Lopez share District 32-5A title

By: Brandon Benitez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Porter and Brownsville Lopez are taking a share in the District 32-5A title in boys soccer. 

For Porter, it's their third straight year hoisting a golden ball. For Lopez, they end a six year drought.

