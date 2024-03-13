Brownsville Porter & Lopez share District 32-5A title
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Porter and Brownsville Lopez are taking a share in the District 32-5A title in boys soccer.
For Porter, it's their third straight year hoisting a golden ball. For Lopez, they end a six year drought.
Click on the video above for more on the District 32-5A results.
