Brownsville PUB announces water restrictions as part of drought contingency plan

Due to dropping water reservoir levels, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board implemented water restrictions under stage two of its drought contingency plan, the company announced Friday.

The restrictions are effective Friday, BPUB announced in a news release.

The goal of the restrictions is to reduce daily water demands by five percent and to reduce water demands on BPUB by 10%.

The restrictions include:

Lawn watering by a sprinkler system is restricted to two days a week based on the last digit of the service area and from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. • Variances must be acquired from the BPUB office to water new landscapes outside the landscape irrigation schedule for four weeks since the date of planting.

Stage two of the drought contingency plan s implemented when water levels at the Amistad and Falcon International Reservoirs reach 25%, or 834,600 acre-feet.

