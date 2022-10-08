Brownsville PUB customers planning to protest overcharges at upcoming board meeting

Customers with the Brownsville Public Utilities Board remain upset with the findings of a recently released forensic audit.

The audit, commissioned by the city of Brownsville, found several issues with a failed energy project that started over a decade ago.

Among the issues were increased rates on customers for the project – even after CEO John Bruciak and the management team knew the project had failed.

Brownsville PUB customers say they plan to show up to an upcoming board meeting to make their voices heard.

Brownsville PUB customer Mary Helen Flores, who organized a petition calling for the firing of Bruciak, said customers are also demanding refunds.

“Immediate refunds, and that's a drop in the bucket - I'm sure what's left is a drop in the bucket - of the total that was taken fraudulently,” Flores said. “Because this was fraudulent.”

The board meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 10 at 5 p.m.

On the closed session portion of the agenda are a discussion between board members and the Brownsville PUB lawyers regarding matters related to the Texas disciplinary rules of professional conduct.

Another closed session item is discussions surrounding rates the audit found were purposely manipulated to keep customer bills artificially low.

Channel 5 News plans to be at that meeting. We will keep you posted.