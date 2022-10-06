'It’s robbery’: Customers react to forensic audit, call for firing of Brownsville PUB CEO

Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are reacting after a forensic audit detailed a failed project between BPUB and energy company Tenaska.

The project, originally launched over a decade ago, never became a reality—but for several years, BPUB customers were paying increased rates for the project.

"It's robbery; it's callous robbery,” said Brownsville PUB customer Mary Helen Flores, who organized a petition calling for the firing of CEO John Bruciak.

Flores says she hopes the petition sends a message to Brownsville city commissioners and others.

"Don't sit around and talk to each other for weeks and wait around; this guy needs to go," Flores said. "He needs to go and we need a criminal investigation to begin based on that audit."

