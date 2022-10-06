'It’s robbery’: Customers react to forensic audit, call for firing of Brownsville PUB CEO
Brownsville Public Utility Board customers are reacting after a forensic audit detailed a failed project between BPUB and energy company Tenaska.
The project, originally launched over a decade ago, never became a reality—but for several years, BPUB customers were paying increased rates for the project.
"It's robbery; it's callous robbery,” said Brownsville PUB customer Mary Helen Flores, who organized a petition calling for the firing of CEO John Bruciak.
RELATED: Forensic audit shows Brownsville PUB customers paid for project that 'never came to fruition'
Flores says she hopes the petition sends a message to Brownsville city commissioners and others.
"Don't sit around and talk to each other for weeks and wait around; this guy needs to go," Flores said. "He needs to go and we need a criminal investigation to begin based on that audit."
On Channel 5 News at 10, Rudy Mireles will take a look at what auditors discovered when it comes to the manipulation of different rates and charges by Bruciak and the PUB management board.
More News
News Video
-
Sharyland ISD mother raises awareness after son's fentanyl death
-
84 migrants found inside tractor-trailer at home north of Weslaco
-
Valley resident reacts to latest DACA ruling
-
Rise in flu cases impacting Brownsville ISD student attendance
-
'It’s robbery’: Customers react to forensic audit, call for firing of Brownsville...