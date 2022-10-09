Forensic audit shows Brownsville PUB customers paid for project that 'never came to fruition'

The city of Brownsville released a report Wednesday detailing a failed project between the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and energy company Tenaska.

The project, originally launched over a decade ago, never became a reality.

But for several years, Brownsville PUB customers were paying increased rates for the project.

Auditors found Brownsville PUB CEO John Bruciak and former Brownsville Mayor Tony Martinez intentionally omitted key information to get the PUB board and Brownsville commissioners to approve the project, according to an executive summary.

The report also states, among several other negative findings, that both Bruciak and Martinez failed to notify commissioners about the project's status to defend rate increases no longer necessary.

The city of Brownsville released a statement Wednesday saying it's committed to resolving the issues and concerns listed in the report.

Brownsville PUB wasn't immediately available for comment Wednesday.