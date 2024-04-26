La Entrevista: 'Villa del Mar' presenta su menú marino
Rigio Cardenas, director de eventos del restaurante 'Villa del Mar', visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre los distintos platillos de mariscos que se ofrecen en sus diferentes ubicaciones alrededor del Valle.
Sucursales en el Valle de Río Grande:
-Villa del Mar Restaurant Weslaco
1311 W Expy 83
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 591-8455
-Villa Del Mar Restaurant Pharr
6502 S Cage Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 783-3544
-Villa Del Mar Restaurant McAllen
1900 S 23rd St
McAllen, TX 78503
(956) 687-8455
-Villa Del Mar Restaurant Mission
207 E Expressway 83
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 580-7828
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Burning away back pain
-
Edinburg hardware store preparing for tax free weekend on emergency supplies
-
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes awareness campaign wrapping up
-
Alligator spotted in San Benito, residents warned to stay away
-
USDA warns of Mexican fruit flies attacking Valley citrus
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNP Foundation...
-
Lady Lobos win first district title in program history
-
Remembering Erasmo "Mo" Molina
-
Deaf PSJA North athlete earns full-ride scholarship
-
Chargers baseball aiming for uncharted playoff territory