La Entrevista: 'Villa del Mar' presenta su menú marino

4 hours 17 minutes 30 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2024 Apr 26, 2024 April 26, 2024 1:35 PM April 26, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Rigio Cardenas, director de eventos del restaurante 'Villa del Mar', visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre los distintos platillos de mariscos que se ofrecen en sus diferentes ubicaciones alrededor del Valle.

Sucursales en el Valle de Río Grande:

-Villa del Mar Restaurant Weslaco

1311 W Expy 83

Weslaco, TX 78596

(956) 591-8455

-Villa Del Mar Restaurant Pharr

6502 S Cage Blvd

Pharr, TX 78577

(956) 783-3544

-Villa Del Mar Restaurant McAllen

1900 S 23rd St

McAllen, TX 78503

(956) 687-8455

-Villa Del Mar Restaurant Mission

207 E Expressway 83

Mission, TX 78572

(956) 580-7828

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

