Brownsville Public Utility Board seeking public comment in hazard mitigation planning process

The city of Brownsville and its public utility board are looking for feedback to help give them some direction.

The annual hazard mitigation action plan helps the city retain grant funding opportunities to help during natural disasters.

The draft plan is out right now and they're looking for public comments and suggestions from residents.

The public comment period ends April 12.

For the online forum, click here.