Brownsville Ship Channel reopens following weekend capsizing of shrimp vessel

The Brownsville Ship Channel has reopened with limitations on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Port of Brownsville.

According to the post, after a successful test tow through the area where a commercial shrimping vessel capsized, the U.S. Coast Guard is 'permitting navigation' through the channel with restrictions.

Restrictions include one-way traffic is only allowed and only during daylight hours, vessel drafts must not exceed 12-feet and all mariners must use the south end of the channel when transiting between mile markers 672 and 673 while recovery efforts are ongoing, according to the Port of Brownsville.

The port said the channel remains closed to vessels bigger than 12-feet until further notice.

The channel had been closed since Saturday after a shrimping vessel capsized. Two fishermen were onboard at the time, one was rescued, but the second remains missing.

The missing fisherman was identified as captain of the vessel, Eduardo Perez. The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for Perez on Sunday night.