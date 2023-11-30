Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers 4th Round Preview

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial make their way into the fourth round of playoffs for the first time after an 48-27 upset victory against PSJA North. The Chargers will be facing undefeated Corpus Christi Miller (13-0) on Friday in front of a sold out crowd at Sam's Stadium.

Our Daniella Hernandez caught up with the team, leading up before the big game.

