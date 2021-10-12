Busy Intersection near School in Harlingen Raises Concerns

HARLINGEN - A Harlingen woman is worried about a school zone in her area.

Lisa Gutierrez says the combination of parents rushing to pick up their kids and other drivers going too fast is turning it into a danger zone.

Many families use the crosswalk and many others take a risk.

Gutierrez lives just a few feet from Stuart Place Elementary School.

The campus site at a busy intersection of old Business 83 and Stuart Place Road.

“I have witnessed numerous, hundreds of times in the morning and in the afternoon after school the parents hurrying distractingly with their children when traffic is approaching the intersection", says Gutierrez.

We reached out to TxDOT public information officer Octavio Saenz about Gutierrez's concerns.

Saenz explains in a statement:

"We will need to verify the pedestrian movements in order to consider the potential installation of a school zone blinker. The pedestrian study would provide data that would determine the justification of the blinkers."

