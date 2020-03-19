Cameron Co. judge considering county-wide curfew

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino announced Thursday that he is considering a county-wide curfew amid coronavirus concerns.

Residents in Cameron County could have a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew until further notice, Trevino said.

An announcement regarding the curfew will be made Friday as officials take time to review legal options as well as determine the impact on major employers such as SpaceX and Walmart who are 24-hour operations.

