Cameron Co. Parks Reservation System Goes Digital

2 years 4 days 12 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 November 05, 2018 3:10 PM November 05, 2018 in News

BROWNSVILLE – The reservation system at the Cameron County Park and Recreation’s Office is going digital.

Park guests will no longer have to rely on booking dates over the phone or in-person at the department. 

Officials say starting on Monday, reservations are being accepted online on their website.

Reservations for certain seasons won’t be available until a later date.

Watch the video above for more information.

