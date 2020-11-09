Cameron Co. Parks Reservation System Goes Digital
BROWNSVILLE – The reservation system at the Cameron County Park and Recreation’s Office is going digital.
Park guests will no longer have to rely on booking dates over the phone or in-person at the department.
Officials say starting on Monday, reservations are being accepted online on their website.
Reservations for certain seasons won’t be available until a later date.
More information.
